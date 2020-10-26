close
Mon Oct 26, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2020

Two killed in road accident

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2020

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two persons were killed and four others sustained injuries in a collision between a passenger coach and a motorcycle near Yarak Toll Plaza on Dera-Bannu road in the precincts of Yarak Police Station on Sunday.

Locals said that a passenger coach and a motorcycle collided near Yarak Toll Plaza on Dera-Bannu road that left two persons dead on the spot while four others injured. The dead and the injured, whose names could not be ascertained, were taken to the hospital.

