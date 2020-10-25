Making country polio-free top most priority, says minister

SIALKOT: Punjab Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq has said that making Pakistan as polio free country is the top most priority of the government.

While inaugurating the anti-polio drive at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Dharowal on Saturday, the provincial minister said that to eradicate polio from the country, the anti-polio drive was launched to ensure that every child less than five years of age got vaccinated.

Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed, the school principal Saima Afzal, Health Chief Executive Officer Dr Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry and others were also present.

FAISALABAD: A walk was organised by the District Health Authority on the World Polio Eradication Day here on Saturday.

The walk was led by Commissioner Ishrat Ali, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and MPA Firdous Rai. Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Afifa Shajia , Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, CEO Health Dr. Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmed, District Coordinator Dr Aurangzeb, WHO representative Dr Mudasar, Area Incharges and members of civil society were also present. The walk started from District Council Chowk after passing through Parveen Shakir Complex ended at the Red Crescent Hospital. The participants of the walk were holding banners and placards inscribed slogans against polio.

The commissioner said that polio-free Pakistan was our mission and complete eradication of infectious diseases like polio was one of the top priorities. He said that all resources were being utilised for giving a healthy future to the children and the administration along with the health department was also active for anti-polio arrangements. The DC appealed to the parents to vaccinate their children against polio and be a part of the government’s efforts. He said that the continuation of effective measures to eradicate polio was the collective responsibility of the society and member of the civil society should be in field to win this war. He said that the war against polio was the war of the future of the youth of the nation. He said that today we should renewed our commitment to take effective steps to eradicate polio.

Later, Commissioner Ishrat Ali, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and MPA Firdous Rai inaugurated the next polio campaign started from Oct 26.

They administered polio drops to children at Red Crescent hospital. The DHO said that more than 1.381 million children upto the age of five years would be vaccinated during the campaign for which more than 3,500 teams would be deployed. He said that all the arrangements for the campaign were complete.

BUREWALA: Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Waqas Rashid inaugurated anti-polio drive at DHQ Hospital Vehari here on Saturday.

The anti-polio drive would continue from October 26 to 30. Deputy Commissioner Waqas Rasheed asked the anti-polio teams to ensure 100 per cent target of vaccination the children under five years of age. Waqas Rasheed said that the success of the anti-polio campaign was the key to achieving a healthy society, adding that eradication of polio was a top priority. He ordered the assistant commissioners and Health Department officials to closely monitor polio teams to make the anti-polio campaign a success. He said that no child upto five years of age should be deprived of polio drops. A District Polio Control Room would remain fully functional during anti-polio campaign and it should be made successful in the spirit of nation, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Waqas Rasheed warned that strict action should be taken against parents who refuse to vaccinate their children against polio and employees who were assigned anti-polio campaign duties should fulfill their responsibilities in any case.

Chief Executive Officer Dr Anjum Iqbal informed in Vehari district, 570,631 children were targeted to be vaccinated against polio and we would spare no effort to achieve the anti-polio vaccination target. He told that 1,429 teams would perform duties in polio campaign and for this purpose, 104 fixed 1,241 mobile and 84 transit teams had been formed for polio vaccination.

KASUR: Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shabbir Hussain Cheema has said that an anti-polio campaign will begin in the district from October 26 and will continue till October 31. During the campaign, 644,660 children under the age of five would be vaccinated against polio, he said, adding that polio was a dangerous disease which, if not eradicated in time, crippled children for life.

PAKPATTAN: DC Ahmad Kamal on Saturday inaugurated the anti-polio campaign at the DHQ Hospital here. Addressing the people after inaugurating the anti-polio drive at the DHQ Hospital, the DC asked the people to administer polio drops to their children under five years of age. Health CEO Dr Athar Iqbal told that 353,860 children would be given anti-polio vaccination drops by 739 teams, 654 mobile teams and 85 fixed teams at different points.