‘Govt advocating Kashmir issue at world forums’

LAHORE: The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is consistently advocating Kashmir issue at international forums to draw the attention of world community to press India for the solution to Kashmir issue as per United Nations (UN) resolutions.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ejaz Ahmed Ch said this on Saturday while talking about black day being observed on October 27 by the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said Indian atrocities in (IIOJK) had been rejected.

Indian claim of world’s biggest democracy had exposed its real face.

He said worst form of human rights violations by Indian forces on brave people of (IIOJK) could not deter their just struggle for their right to self-determination. He said abrogation of article 370 had converted the (IIOJK) into the largest prison of the world and he condemned Modi government for this action.