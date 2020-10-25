ANF foils smuggling bids

Karachi : The Anti-Narcotics Force on Friday claimed to have foiled a smuggling bid of narcotics from Karachi to Canada.

According to ANF joint Director Abid Zulfiqar, the ANF Clifton conducted a raid at a private courier company’s office in Clifton and seized 340 grams of high-quality heroin from a parcel booked for Canada, concealed in a bangles box.

In another raid, the ANF team intercepted a suspected car in the Korangi area and seized two kg heroin and one kg hashish, and arrested Yasir Naseem. Moreover, the ANF team also claimed to have recovered two kg of hashish in the Korangi area. Cases have been registered while an investigation is under way.