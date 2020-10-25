Nasir wins squash title in Quetta

ISLAMABAD: Nasir Iqbal, who was out of the competitive squash for the last four years due to international ban, returned with a bang winning the $1,000 Satellite Squash Tournament for Men at the Shah Nawaz Mari Squash Complex in Quetta on Saturday.

Nasir defeated Uzair Shaukat 11-1, 11-4, 11-3 to win the title and earn points to improve his ranking on the PSA list.

Nasir was in ruthless form as he did not allow Uzair to settle down winning the first game without getting any real resistance from his opponent.

Though Uzair did try to stage a comeback in the second game courtesy to long rallies, it was difficult to upstage in-form and well versed Nasir who clinched the second and then third game showing extreme control in the middle.