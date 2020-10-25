Remains of seven bodies found in Paraguay fertilizer shipment

ASUNCION: Paraguayan police have found the remains of seven people in an advanced stage of decomposition a container of fertilizer that arrived in the country from Serbia, officials said late on Friday.

The remains, discovered by employees of an agricultural company in the capital Asuncion, were likely those of illegal migrants, prosecutor Marcelo Saldivar told reporters.

Local shipping authorities said the container had left Serbia in July, first for neighbouring EU member Croatia -- the migrants’ likely destination -- before travelling through Egypt, Spain and Argentina en route to Paraguay.

Traces of food discovered near the remains suggested the group was "prepared for a short trip," Saldivar told reporters.