Sun Oct 25, 2020
Smuggling bid foiled

Karachi

The ANF on Friday foiled a smuggling bid of narcotics from Karachi to Canada.

According to ANF joint Director Abid Zulfiqar, the ANF Clifton conducted a raid at a private courier companyâ€™s office in Clifton and seized 340 grams of high-quality heroin from a parcel booked for Canada, concealed in a bangles box.

