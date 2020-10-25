Smuggling bid foiled

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The ANF on Friday foiled a smuggling bid of narcotics from Karachi to Canada.
According to ANF joint Director Abid Zulfiqar, the ANF Clifton conducted a raid at a private courier companyâ€™s office in Clifton and seized 340 grams of high-quality heroin from a parcel booked for Canada, concealed in a bangles box.