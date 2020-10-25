Stampede in Afghanistan

It was extremely painful to read that a stampede in a crowded stadium in Afghanistan killed around 15 people on Wednesday (Oct 21). Thousands of people were gathered in the open ground to collect tokens to apply for a visa. The stampede began when the tokens were being distributed. Eleven of the 15 victims were women, and several senior citizens were among more than a dozen injured. Every year, tens of thousands of Afghans travel to neighbouring Pakistan to secure medical treatment, education and jobs. The war-torn Afghanistan doesn’t have proper healthcare facilities and citizens have to travel all the way to Pakistan to receive medical treatment. This tragic incident has saddened every Pakistani. We hope that the families of victims find some peace.

Faraz Parvez

Kech