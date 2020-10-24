Another Sahulat Bazaar established

BUREWALA: Another Sahulat Bazaar was established in Burewala on Friday to provide basic commodities on reduced rates to the masses in the city. The second Sahulat Bazaar was set up near Land Record Centre, Railway Gate, Habib Colony. Basic commodities such as sugar, flour, pulses, vegetables, fruit and other items are available for consumers in the bazaar on lower rates.

secretary visits Khursheed Anwar Stadium: Punjab Secretary Sports and Tourism Ehsan Ahmad Bhutta Friday visited Khursheed Anwar Stadium, Vehari, and reviewed uplift work. Deputy Project Director Muhammad Asif and District Sports Officer Shafiqul Rehman Khattak accompanied the sports secretary. Briefing the secretary, Asif said the work at the stadium will be completed as early as possible. Meanwhile, a seminar on ‘Secrets of Success’ was organized at e-Library Vehari under the auspices of Sports Department Vehari. Intellectual Prof Shaukat Ali Sagar highlighted the topic of the moot and said success is the name of positive attitude. Shafiqul Rehman said registration for the e-library is free. He said modern computer lab and reading rooms are available for readers.

Disabled student gets wheelchair: Vehari DC Capt (retd) Waqas Rasheed Friday gave books and a wheelchair to a disabled student of grade 9. The DC ordered transport and tutor facilities for Rashid Masood of Colony Road, Mohalla Mohammadi, Mailsi.