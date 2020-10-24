Asad Qaiser meets Afghan Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that the dream of peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan is about to be realized.

“Peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan would not only ensure regional peace and but it would also be vital for socio-economic development of the people of both the countries,” he expressed these views while talking to Speaker of the Wolsey Jirga (Afghan Parliament) Mir Rahman Rahmani who called on him in Parliament House Friday evening.

Afghan Speaker arrived in Islamabad along with a 17-member Afghan Parliamentary delegation on Friday.

Asad Qaiser, while talking to the Afghan Speaker, said that Pakistan has always desired a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan which is not only in the interest of Pakistan but also for the entire region.

He said that parties to the Afghan peace process should seize the opportunity for perpetual peace in the country.

Apprising his Afghan Counterpart about the achievements of the Pak-Afghan Parliamentary Friendship Group, Asad said that tariff barriers and procedural impediments in mutual and Afghan Transit Trade have been removed, facilitation on borders for visitors and trading community has been ensured besides easing visa policy for students, visitors and patients.

He also pointed out that both countries can achieve economic autarky by utilizing their geographical importance. He was confident that Parliamentary contacts between both the countries would enhance cooperation and mutual trade.

He, further, stressed the need to prioritize trade and economic links between the two countries as immense mutual trade and investment potential exists on both sides. He said that the Pak-Afghan Trade and Investment Seminar being held on 26-27 October would pave the way for enhanced economic activities.

Mir Rahman Rahman, Speaker of the Wolsey Jirga (Afghan Parliament), lauded Speaker Asad Qaiser’s efforts to enhance bilateral trade, especially focusing on the issues of transit trade and opening new trade routes on Pak-Afghan border.

He appreciated efforts of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to harmonize relations between both the nations adding that parliamentary contacts would bring both the nations closer.

“Afghanistan has vast potential of investment and trade opportunities and trading community was looking forward for investment in Pakistan.”

He expressed confidence about the success of peace process and said that peace would usher in an era of progress and stability in Afghanistan.

Earlier, Mir Rahman Rahman planted sapling in front Parliament building to symbolize that the relations between two countries would grow forever like green and fruitful tree.

Later, he also inscribed his comments in the Guest book of National Assembly of Pakistan.