Sindh record sixth win in National Under-19

KARACHI: Sindh registered their sixth win in as many matches in the National Under-19 One-day Tournament by beating Balochistan by 117 runs at the LCCA Ground in Lahore on Friday.

The other two matches were won by Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sindh posted 257 all out with Hassan Jafferi scoring 86-ball 78, hitting eight fours and a six. He stitched a 124-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Ghazi Ghouri, who struck five fours in his 69 which came off 75 balls.

For Balochistan, Faiz Ullah and Hikmat Ullah bagged three wickets apiece.

Balochistan, in response, perished for 140 with leggie Talha Ahsan getting 4-20. Asim Ali got 3-29.

Mohammad Ayaz top-scored with an unbeaten 53 from 104 balls, hitting six fours.

At Country Club Ground in Muridke, Central Punjab beat Southern Punjab by 74 runs.

Central Punjab were folded for 252 in 48.4 overs. Malik Abdul Rafay scored 65 from 96 balls. Mohammad Waqas (38), Ali Hassan (37) and Muneeb Zafar (31) were the other notable scorers.

Awais Abbas picked five wickets for 55 runs in 10 overs. Faisal Akram chipped in with three wickets, while Mohammad Shehzad grabbed two wickets.

Southern Punjab were bundled out for 178 in 44.5 overs. Mohammad Shehzad top-scored with a 73-ball 55, hitting nine fours. Uzair Mumtaz (38 from 61 balls, six fours) contributed 94 for the second wicket with Shehzad.

Muneeb Wasif grabbed 4-37. Saeed Ali captured 3-51.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Northern by 92 runs at Rana Naved-ul-Hasan Cricket Academy, Sheikhupura.

KP scored 290-7 with Abbas Ali hitting 104 not out. He shared 152-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Nasir Faraz, who scored a 76-ball 66, laced with five fours and two sixes. Zaman Khan and Mehran Mumtaz took two wickets apiece.

In reply, Northern were bowled out for 198 in 42.2 overs. Mubasir Khan (70 from 77 balls, eight fours and one six) and opener Hassan Abid Kiyani (66 from 77 balls, seven fours and one six) contributed a 113-run partnership for the second wicket.

Slow left-arm spinner Ismail Khan grabbed five wickets for 34 runs in 9.2 overs.