close
Sat Oct 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
October 24, 2020

Rising crimes

Newspost

 
October 24, 2020

Karachi is witnessing an increase in street crimes. No area is safe. Residents feel unsafe when they step out – especially when they have to visit a bank. The Sindh police must take immediate steps to reduce the number of street crimes and make the city safer for residents.

Basharat Aslam Baloch

Karachi

Latest News

More From Newspost