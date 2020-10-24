Rising crimes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi is witnessing an increase in street crimes. No area is safe. Residents feel unsafe when they step out – especially when they have to visit a bank. The Sindh police must take immediate steps to reduce the number of street crimes and make the city safer for residents.
Basharat Aslam Baloch
Karachi