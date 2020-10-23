Case registered against 150 people for attacking police

KARACHI: The Mithadar police on Thursday registered a terrorism case against more than 150 people for their alleged attack on police officials during an operation to evacuate a part of railway land. Police said the case was registered against more than 150 people, including six who were nominated in the FIR registered at the Mithadar police station on the complaint of a railways assistant engineer, namely Aqeel-ur-Rehman. The officials said that a section of the Anti-Terrorism Act has also been included in the FIR. They said the police had come under attack at the hands of a mob of people during an operation. Police said the operation was carried out on Wednesday to evacuate the railway land located behind the State Bank of Pakistan, during which a mob attacked the officials, not only injuring the policemen on the scene but also damaging their van and other vehicles. Officials said the mob had also attacked and damaged the Mithadar SHO’s van as well as torched a motorbike of a railway policeman during the incident. Though the police had registered an FIR, no arrest was made until the filing of this report.