RAWALPINDI: COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Gujranwala and Marala Headworks Thursday.

At the Corps Headquarters Gujranwala, the army chief was briefed about operational, training and administrative matters of the corps. Later, the COAS visited field training events near Gujranwala and Marala Headworks and witnessed troops carrying out battledrills and procedures for conventional operations. The COAS while talking to the troops appreciated battle worthiness and impressive training standards achieved by the formation.

Training being hallmark of professional competence plays a vital role in enhancing combat readiness to withstand the rigours of battle, he reiterated. “Whatever the odds, Pakistan Army will always live up to the expectations of our great nation in the defence of motherland, Inshallah,” the COAS concluded.

He also visited CMH Gujranwala where he was updated on various upgradation projects undertaken for the benefit of patients. Gen Bajwa also lauded the efforts of Army Medical Corps in containment of COVID-19 and saving valuable lives. Earlier, Gujranwala Corps Commander Lt Gen Syed Asim Munir received the army chief on arrival.