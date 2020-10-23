7 deaths due to COVID-19

Rawalpindi : In last 24 hours, coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another seven lives from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district taking total number of deaths caused by the virus in the region to 509 while as many as 151 new patients have been confirmed positive in the region after which the tally has crossed the figure of 25000.

Death of seven confirmed patients of the illness in a day has been reported from the region after June 25 and it is alarming because in June, smart lockdown was imposed in well over 28 localities in ICT and Rawalpindi while all educational institutions, restaurants and marriage halls were closed.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday reveals that the outbreak is getting more and more intense and the number of deaths is also on a sharp increase for the last three days. It is worth mentioning here that as many as 14 patients have died of the disease in the twin cities in last three days.

On Thursday, the virus claimed five lives from Rawalpindi district while two from the federal capital. According to details, a female patient, aged 86 years from Rawalpindi district died of the illness at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences while three male patients, all having over 60 years of age died of COVID-19 in last 24 hours at Holy Family Hospital in town. Another patient from Rawalpindi, a 56-year old male died of the disease at POF Hospital in Wah Cantonment Board area.

The COVID-19 claimed two more lives in ICT in last 24 hours taking death toll from the federal capital to 201 while confirmation of another 129 patients from ICT in last 24 hours took total number of confirmed patients so far reported from ICT to 18438 of which 16970 have so far recovered. There were 1267 active cases of the disease in ICT on Thursday of which majority of the patients were in home isolation.

From Rawalpindi, as many as 22 new patients have been tested positive while death of five patients in last 24 hours has taken death toll to 308 in the district. To date, a total of 6673 patients have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from the district of which 6193 have been discharged after treatment.

A total of 12 confirmed patients of the disease from the district have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while the number of confirmed patients in home isolation in the district is 160, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary. He added that another 380 persons have been under quarantine in their homes.