SP enjoys charge of six seats

LAHORE:SP Headquarters Jamil Zafar has been assigned additional charge of at least six positions. Jamil Zafar was assigned of additional charge of seat of SSP Operations Lahore as the seat is vacant after Faisal Shahzad was deputed as Okara DPO. He is also enjoying additional charge of seats of SP Security, SP Anti-Riot Force, SP Dolphin and SP Mujahid. The seat of SP CIA is also vacant after Asim Kamboh was transferred following a conflict with CCPO Umer Shoib Sheikh. Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) SP Ejaz Rasheed has been given additional charge of post of SP CIA. The post of SSP Operations has been vacant for fifteen days, SP Security seat for a month and the seats of SP Mujahid and Anti-Riot Force for a year.