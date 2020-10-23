Freestyle wrestling league in Pakistan next year

KARACHI: After a long wait, Pakistan on Thursday announced that it is going to launch its first-ever freestyle wrestling league next year.

This was disclosed by Strawberry Sports Management which owns the league. The company also owns Super Kabaddi League (SKL) which has already been successfully conducted.

Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) is the exclusive technical collaborator of the league.

"Pakistan, once considered a powerhouse of wrestling, has managed to produce some world-class players. The inaugural season of the league will be played next year, subject to Covid-19," Strawberry Sports Management said.

"The city-based franchise league will feature top grapplers in different weight categories. The scale of the league will expand every year," it added.

Founder of Strawberry Sports Management Haider Ali Daud said: "This is an immensely proud moment for the sports of Pakistan. Together with PWF we are reviving an old and most popular sport of the country. Wrestling has its roots in the culture of Pakistan. Through the league quality players and the game will be highlighted.”

PWF secretary Arshad Sattar is happy with the great step of the company. "We are excited to announce Pakistan’s first ever wrestling league. The game of wrestling will receive much-needed attention and commercial support through the league. We are confident that together with Strawberry Sports Management we will write a new chapter in the history of wrestling," Arshad said.

Arshad told 'The News' that the step would help in wrestling development. "We have been in touch with Strawberry Sports Management for the last four years," Arshad said.

"Wrestlers will earn money and it will also help boost the financial position of the PWF. If it becomes a regular feature then we will be in no need of any kind of support from other cordons," Arshad said.

"We have already provided all data to the organisers and hopefully once the Covid situation gets better the dates of the league will be announced," Arshad said.