Filled with pride

The Sindh police has sacrificed a lot to establish peace in the province. Police officers work tirelessly for our security and safety. However, they don’t get due respect from the people. They are on duty even during holidays – be it Eid, Muharram, Christmas, Easter, or any other festival.

The incident that happened on Monday left the entire department shocked. Everyone thought – and rightly so – that if the IG Sindh is not save, they are not save either. This is also against the law. Let everyone work on their own. We salute the Sindh police for its sacrifices and we stand with them.

Anthony Sahotra

Larkana