Indian HC seeking release of prisoners

ISLAMABAD: Indian High Commission (HC) on Wednesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to get four Indian prisoners released who were convicted for spying and terrorism.

On the petition of Indian High Commission, IHC summoned reports from the interior and foreign ministries.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing into the petition.

During hearing, lawyer Shahnawaz Noon, who is representing the Indian High Commission, said that prisoners who have been convicted for different crimes have completed their sentences and should be released.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked which court had convicted the Indian residents. The lawyer replied that they were sentenced by the military courts.

The additional attorney general asked for more time to submit a reply in the case.

Hearing the argument, the court summoned reports from the interior and

foreign ministries and adjourned the hearing till October 28.

Earlier on October 15, the Indian High Commission approached the Islamabad High Court seeking the release of four Indian prisoners.

According to Indian High Commission, three convicts are being kept in jails in Lahore while one is in Karachi.