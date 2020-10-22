Commander Pak Fleet takes charge

ISLAMABAD: Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf has assumed charge Commander Pakistan Fleet at a ceremony held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi.

Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1989. He has served on various command and staff appointments. He is a graduate of Pak Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad and Naval Staff College, USA. He has also done Royal College of Defence Studies Course from UK. He is a recipient of Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-e-Basalat.