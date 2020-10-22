S Punjab on road to development: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has stated that South Punjab secretariat has started working. The rights of South Punjab are being returned to it and the area has started moving towards the journey of composite development.

Former provincial minister of Balochistan Naseebullah Khan Marri and member provincial assembly of the Punjab Javed Akhtar Lund called on Usman Buzdar at the Civil Secretariat on Wednesday.

Talking on this occasion, the chief minister reiterated that the development of Balochistan province was as important as that of Punjab adding that the Punjab government started several projects in Balochistan as a goodwill gesture.

He said that technical college was being established in Kharan by the Punjab government while necessary facilities along with transport were provided for college, Rescue 1122 centre and Bank of Punjab branch were opened in Musakhel. The cardiology institute in DG Khan will provide better healthcare facilities to the patients of Balochistan Province, he said adding the mausoleum of Mir Chakar Azam Rind in Okara was being restored and South Punjab secretariat had started working.

The rights of South Punjab are being returned to it and the area has started moving towards the journey of composite development, the CM added. Naseebullah Marri stated Punjab seemed much better than before and development was visible even in remote areas. The passion of Usman Buzdar to jointly work for national development is praiseworthy, he added.

corona SOPs: Usman Buzdar has said the corona situation is being strictly monitored and there is no room for any negligence as increase in the number of patients and death is observed.

In a statement, the CM asserted that observance of SOPs was imperative to overcome the second wave of the corona. The citizens should wear face masks and maintain social distancing, he added.

condolences: Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the sad demise of famous Na’at Khawan Mehboob Ahmed Hamdani. The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family members and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strengthen to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity. He said that Mehboob Ahmed Hamdani had unique style in Na’at Khawani.