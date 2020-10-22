Two killed in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: Two residents of Landikotal died and 12 others were injured when a passenger bus collided head-on with another truck on the motorway in Swabi, officials said on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 personnel told the media that a bus carrying passengers from Lahore to Landikotal collided with a dumper truck on Peshawar-Lahore Motorway. As a result, Zarwali and Ziarat Khan, hailing from Shalman valley of Landikotal subdivision, died on the spot while 12 others sustained wounds. Those wounded were rushed to Mardan Medical Complex where two of them were stated to be in critical condition.