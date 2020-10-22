Bajaur chamber chief to contest FPCCI polls

PESHAWAR: All chambers of commerce and industries from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have announced to take part in the upcoming election of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for 2020-21 under the platform of the United Business Group (UBG).

It was decided that President of Bajaur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Lali Shah would contest the election on the vice-president seat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the federation election, said a press release.

The decision was taken during a meeting of chambers of commerce and industries across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, chaired by UBG leader, Ghazanfar Bilour.

The meeting was attended by office-bearers of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Women Chamber Peshawar, Swat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Lower Dir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Bajaur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Abbottabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chamber of Small Traders Mardan, Women Chamber Mardan, Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

SCCI President Sherbaz Bilour, Riaz Arshad, Mohammad Afzal, Malik Niaz Ahmad, Zahidullah Shinwari, Faiz Mohammad Faizi, Adeel Rauf and heads of other chambers were present at the meeting. The participants nominated president of the Bajaur Chamber of Commerce and Industry for contesting the election of FPCCI on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa seat. Later, the meeting prayed for a speedy recovery of UBG leader, former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour and SM Munir.