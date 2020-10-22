Protest continues against arrest Editor-in-Chief

PESHAWAR: The media workers on Wednesday continued the protest against the Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and demanded his immediate release.

The protesters gathered outside the offices of the Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV to protest the detention of the largest media group chief of the country.

A former president of the Khyber Union of Journalists, Nisar Mahmood, led the protest. The media persons raised slogans to express anger at the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and demanded his release.

Nisar Mahmood, Arshad Aziz Malik, Qaiser Khan, Gulzar Khan, Ehtesham Toru, Shakeel Farman Ali, Sabz Ali Shah, Farmanullah Jan, Amjad Safi, Shah Zaman, Raham Dil and others spoke on the occasion.

The speakers flayed the government for targeting the Jang Media Group and its chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. They lamented that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had been under detention for the last 224 days in a case which dated back to 1986. The speakers alleged that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB was not impartial and pressurising the opposition parties and the independent media at the behest of the PTI government. They slammed the NAB for ignoring the massive scams such as wheat flour, sugar, Malam Jabba land, Billion Tree Tsunami and Bus Rapid Transit Project for the simple reasons that the ruling party members were allegedly involved in those scandals. The speakers appealed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of the case and provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.