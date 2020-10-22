Foundation stone laid for CoE on teachers training

PESHAWAR: The ground-breaking ceremony of the first out of five Centres of Excellence (CoEs) for teachers training under the donor-funded TVET Sector Support Programme was held here on Wednesday.

A press release said that the Centres of Excellence stand for promoting excellence in the training for teachers and youth.

The upgradation of five existing teacher training institutes into Centres of Excellence (CoEs) is a very important part of the support being provided by the TVET Sector Support Programme. The release added that TVET SSP is funded by the European Union, the Federal Republic of Germany and the Royal Norwegian Embassy.

The provincial Finance Minister of KP Taimoor Jhagra, while delivering his keynote, put emphasis on the importance of quality technical and vocational education and training to empower the youth of the province. He said that the present government would extend all its support for the promotion of TVET.

“The groundbreaking ceremony of the CoE makes it evident that the present government of the province is paying attention to the improvement of quality in the technical and vocational education and training for which teacher training is of great significance,” said the Advisor to the Chief Minister of KP on industries, Abdul Karim Khan.

NAVTTC Chairman Syed Javed Hasan remarked at the occasion that NAVTTC is ready to support the KP government for the functionalization of the centre of excellence.

The Managing Director of KP TEVTA, Syed Sajjad Ali Shah, and Head of TVET Sector Support Programme, GIZ Pakistan Ms. Iris Cordelia Rotzoll gave an overview on the initiatives of TVET SSP across the country.