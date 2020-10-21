ACE detains UC secretary

GUJRANWALA: An Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team Tuesday arrested a union council secretary on charges of issuing a fake birth certificate. According to ACE Regional Director Rai Naeem Ullah Bhatti, a citizen submitted a complaint with the office of circle officer Gujrat Sajjad Zaidi and the ACE team arrested accused secretary Zaka Ullah.

14 PETROL STATIONS SEALED: The district administration teams Tuesday sealed 14 petrol stations for overcharging.

Reportedly, the district administration teams inspected 14 filling stations and sealed the petrol stations and registered cases against the owners.

Meanwhile, Rs 1.8 million has been recovered from defaulters of commercial buildings fees.

CHILD BUREAU TAKES 10 KIDS INTO CUSTODY: Child Protection and Welfare Bureau teams Tuesday taken into custody 10 children from different locations of the city. According to Public Relations Officer (PRO) Khurram Shahzad, the teams of child bureau have taken into custody 10 children, including Awais, Shauban, Hassan, Azan and others and shifted them at the bureau centre.