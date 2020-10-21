Punjab receives 46 ventilators from USAID

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid received 46 ventilators donated by the USAID at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute at a ceremony here Tuesday.

US Consul General in Lahore Ms Catherine Rodriguez gave away the ventilators. Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “I am grateful to the US Government and American people for donation of 46 ventilators. Corona Pandemic has affected the entire world. By the grace of Almighty Allah, the Corona Pandemic affected Pakistan comparatively much less. Pakistani doctors, nurses and paramedical staff have valiantly faced the Pandemic. By 11th June, we had a large number of critically ill Covid-19 patients at Punjab hospitals. The 46 ventilators given away by the USAID will be very helpful in fighting the Pandemic. These ventilators will be distributed among different government hospitals of Punjab. For service to humanity, the great friendship of Pakistan and America will continue to flourish.”

US Consul General Catherine Rodriguez said, “We greatly appreciate Pakistan’s immense success in controlling the Corona Pandemic and we salute Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid for her great achievement. I always witnessed Dr Yasmin Rashid leading from the front. The United States of America will continue to support Pakistani people.”