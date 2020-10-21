SWS successfully underway in capital

Islamabad: The Street Watchers System (SWS) introduced in City Zone of Islamabad to ensure protection to the lives and property of citizens is successfully underway and only one dacoity incident has been reported in the area during the last week.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan directed to launch this new system for effective patrolling measures and involve community in policing affairs to combat crime with its support.

The system was implemented by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed and it is successfully underway in the City Zone area, said a press release.

The streets watchers were deputed at streets and sub-sectors who are assisting police in its efforts to curb crime.