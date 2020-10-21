Directive to complete underpass by 31st

LAHORE:Firdous Market Underpass should be completed and opened for traffic on October 31. This was directed by LDA director general while chairing a progress review meeting here on Tuesday. He said the project’s completion was delayed due to rains, for which LDA apologised from the citizens.

He said this was a flagship project of the government and there was no reason for further delay in it. He said the project was started for the convenience of the people of Lahore but it was delayed due to recent rains. He said work on the project continued day and night and the whole team was working very hard to get the project completed. The DG directed that quality of work should not be compromised for timely completion of the project and timely supply of construction materials for this purpose should be ensured. He said timely payment to the contractor should be made after fulfilling the legal requirements.