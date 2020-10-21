Action taken against nursing superintendent

LAHORE:Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMH) Executive Director Dr Muhammad Ashraf while taking disciplinary action has handed over the services of nursing superintendent to health department and recommended a department inquiry against her. According to a press release, the nursing superintendent was charged with various counts of trespassing, power abuse and other offenses. She has been removed from her post.

According to the details, NS PIMH Khaleda Jabeen violated the rules by adopting double standards on the request of a staff nurse for long leave and first her leave application was sent to Executive Director, the same was forwarded to Director General Nursing. This matter has now been referred to the health department as it was against the rules.

Executive Director Dr Ashraf sought reply and when the facts revealed he took disciplinary action against her. He said various allegations had been levelled against the nursing superintendent that would be investigated impartially and correct decision would be taken according to the facts.