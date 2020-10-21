In his address at a convention centre in Islamabad the PM said that he would utilise all means to bring Nawaz Sharif back from London and send him to an ordinary jail instead of a VIP one. But he failed to mention what he was going to do about the alleged corrupt people sitting in his cabinet. Have the corrupt people who joined his government been given a clean chit? The PM once said that anyone who was responsible for sugar and wheat crises would not be spared. After the inquiry report was presented, he, however, took no action. The sugar and flour crises deepened across the country. The names that were revealed by the investigation team that was appointed by the PM to find the people responsible for the sugar crisis included a PTI member who was close to the PM. The government, however, allowed him to travel to London.

At present, the prime minister should focus on the issue of rising inflation that has badly affected the common man. He should take immediate action against hoarders and profiteers and bring the prices of essential commodities down. Controlling prices is not a child’s play. Volunteers cannot be asked to monitor the prices of different commodities. The PM should come up with an effective strategy to deal with the situation. The people are not concerned about Nawaz Sharif’s return. They want the prices of food items to become affordable way. Good governance is the only way to reach the hearts of the people.

Guldar Khan Wazir

Loralai