Don’t ignore Covid-19

It was good to see that the opposition parties held protests in Gujranwala and Karachi against the PTI-led federal government. However, it was also sad to see that all political parties flouted Covid-19-related SOPs and ignored the warnings of the incoming spell of the second wave of the deadly coronavirus. Since the outbreak of the virus, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah kept telling people that Covid-19 is highly contagious and dangerous. To contain the spread of the virus, education institutions remained closed for a period of over six months. Even after the reopening of schools and colleges, Provincial Minister of Sindh for Education Saeed Ghani warned that those schools that fail to follow SOPs would be closed for an indefinite period. Some schools were closed down after they reported positive cases of Covid-19. Similarly, a mini smart lockdown was imposed in some areas of Karachi after the city witnessed a rise in coronavirus cases. However, the PPP-led Sindh government looked away when it came to mass gatherings. There were only a handful of people who wore masks. Also, no one was maintaining a six-foot distance. It is time for us to realise that our carelessness will result in serious consequences.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana