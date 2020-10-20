Karokari: Two killed, one injured

SUKKUR: Two people, including a married woman, were killed and a woman critically injured in two different incidents of Karokari in Sukkur.

Reports said the accused Abdul Khalique Kalwar shot dead his married sister Mithi, w/o Abdul Qadir Kalwar, after declaring her Kari and managed to escape from the scene in the village Khuda Bux Kalwar of Mirpur Mathello in Sukkur. The police have shifted the body to Pano Aqil Hospital for medico-legal formalities, and said raids were being conducted to arrest the killer.

Respectively, accused Peer Bakhsh Khoso shot at his wife Sumal and her alleged paramour Muhammad Nawaz Jakhrani after declaring him Kari, killing the man and severely injuring his wife in the limits of Dilmurad Police Station of Thulh in Jacobabad.