UAE Cabinet ratifies deal with Israel

DUBAI: The UAE Cabinet has approved a resolution to endorse the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement and full diplomatic relations between the UAE and the state of Israel.

Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Cabinet also directed the initiation of constitutional procedures to issue a Federal Decree ratifying the peace accord.

The Cabinet expressed confidence that the agreement will form a “tributary of peace and stability” that supports the aspirations of the peoples of the region. It enhances the country’s “relentless pursuance” to achieving prosperity and progress. The agreement paves the way towards boosting the economic, cultural and knowledge relations. It takes advantage of the “opportunities and potentials” of the two sides to contribute to “shaping a brighter future based on understanding, cooperation and mutual respect”.

The Cabinet called the agreement an integrated framework for building positive relations between the two countries at various levels. This is done in a way that contributes to laying the foundations of peace and security in the region as well as stimulating cooperation in the economic and scientific fields.

The agreement reflects the Emirati approach based on moderation, tolerance and prioritising the culture of dialogue as an effective means of rapprochement. The approach seeks to achieve peace by bolstering the “noble human principles and values, the foremost of which is understanding and coexistence”.