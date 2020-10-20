IHC issues notice to Rehman Malik on Cynthia’s plea

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued notices to former interior minister Rehman Malik and Islamabad Police on a petition moved by American citizen and blogger Cynthia D Ritchie seeking registration of her first information report (FIR). IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing into the plea moved by American blogger against former interior minister. Cynthia Ritchie made SSP Complaints and Station House Officer (SHO) Secretariat Police Station as respondents in her petition. During hearing, the chief justice asked Cynthia's lawyer regarding the top court's judgment on identical petition. To this the counsel said that he would file the copy of the decision on next hearing.

The court served notices on respondents and adjourned hearing of the case till October 23. It may be mentioned here that American citizen had leveled serious allegations against Rehman Malik and others and requested for registration of FIR.