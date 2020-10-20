Body to declare The Mall red zone

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Monday directed the Punjab government to constitute a committee to prepare a draft for a legislation to declare Mall Road a red zone.

Justice Jawad Hassan was hearing a petition by Advocate Azhar Siddique questioning the failure of the government to make legislation to declare the Mall a red zone despite a ban imposed on holding protests and sit-ins on the place. The judge observed that the city would soon start witnessing protest activities on the road since the weather was getting pleasant. He lamented that the crime rate had also been increasing that had been discouraging foreign investment.

The judge remarked that the protests on main thoroughfares also marred business activities. Asked about the legislation on the red zone, a law officer told the court that the matter was already scheduled to be taken up in the next meeting of the provincial cabinet.