Monetary dispute claims life

LAHORE:A man was shot dead while his friend sustained injuries over a monetary dispute in the Mughalpura police limits here on Monday.

Police removed the body to morgue and shifted the injured to hospital. The victim was identified as Shahbaz Khan and the injured as Majid. Police said three people including Munawar Shah and Hafiz Amjad approached the victim at his house near Dars Baray Mian. The victim’s brother told police that Shahbaz had a monetary dispute with the suspects identified as Hafiz Amjad and Munawar Shah. He said the accused opened fire on them. As a result, Majid received injuries. Other inmates ran outside where two other suspects identified as Adnan Dala and Hafiz Amjad carrying fire arms had been waiting for them. They opened firing at Shahbaz who after receiving bullet injuries fell down. The suspects shot him more bullets when he was lying injured. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced Shahbaz as brought dead.

hit to death: A 12-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a train near Kot Lakhpat Railway Crossing on Monday. The victim has been identified as Azan Ashfaq. He was trying to cross the railway crossing near Kot Lakhpat Phatak. Suddenly, a fast moving train hit him. He received serious injuries and died on the spot. Nearby people called rescue teams. They reached the spot and removed the body to morgue. Later, the body was handed over to the victim’s family.

Purse snatcher: A suspect involved in targeted activities of snatching purses from female students and women was arrested by Investigations Police Muslim Town on Monday. The arrested suspect has been identified as Akhtar alias Akhtari. He would conduct reconnaissance of the places where women were present. He would snatch things from them and flee. Police recovered the snatched gold ornaments, purses and mobile-phones from his custody.

A case has been registered. Police said they were investigating the matter further. Meanwhile, two proclaimed offenders involved in stealing dowry items from a house in Shadbagh were arrested. The arrested suspects have been identified as Khuram Shahzad and Khuram Shahbaz. Two months back, they had stolen dowry items from a house in Shadbagh.

valuables stolen: Some unidentified burglars stole valuables worth over Rs10 million from three houses in Raiwind City here on Monday. They stole valuables from the houses Abdul Jabbar, Abid Ali and Sohail Arif. They took away 70 tolas of gold ornaments and 68,000 rupees in from the house of Abdul Jabbar, eight-tola gold, three laptops and 25,000 rupees from the house of Abid Ali and two lac rupees from the house of Sohail Arif. Police collected forensic evidence and recorded statements from eye-witnesses.