Free breast cancer assessment camp held at KU clinic

Pink Pakistan Trust (PPT) President Dr Zubaida Qazi has said the trust’s motive is to promote awareness about breast cancer and there is no better platform than the University of Karachi as it represents all the segments of society.

She was addressing a free medical camp organised by the KU and the PPT at the varsity’s clinic. More than 10 doctors participated in the camp and provided free breast cancer assessment to students, faculty members and other staff members.

Dr Qazi said there were an estimated 40,000 fatalities every year due to breast cancer. One out of every eight women suffers from this fatal disease in the world, including our Pakistan, and awareness is a vital way to fight the disease.

“Illiteracy and poverty are the prime causes of delay in the diagnosis of breast cancer, and women also hesitate to get their tests done.” Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said early diagnosis was the only cure to the deadly disease. It was a dilemma of our society that people did not talk about this disease.

Universities were the best platforms to promote awareness regarding breast cancer and its cure, he said. “University students play a vital role in promoting breast cancer awareness.” He commended the efforts of Dr Qazi and her team, and KU student adviser Dr Syed Asim Ali and his team for successfully holding the medical camp.

Earlier, emeritus Professor Dr Zabta Khan Shinwari stressed the need to research on the fatal disease, how it was spreading rapidly and what steps could be taken to eradicate it. Dr Faria Usman of the PPT said 34,000 new cases of breast cancer were diagnosed every year, and 16,000 deaths were reported in the country, but the chances of survival increased with early detection.

Dr Kausar Abbas of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre said the purpose of the medical camp was to promote awareness of the disease. “It is increasing rapidly in the country and we need to raise awareness about breast cancer.”