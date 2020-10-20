Three more succumb to corona at Nishtar

MULTAN: Three more corona patients died at the Nishtar Hospital after a short pause of four days. The arrival of corona patients had been increased at the hospital, said spokesperson for the Nishtar Hospital Dr Irfan Ahmed on Monday. He said that three under treatment corona patients, Safdar Hussain of Multan, Muhammad Hussain of Lodhran and Syed Massam Hassan of Multan, died at the hospital.

A death had been reported at the hospital on October 13, Nishtar statistics said, he told. He informed that corona patient Maqsood Ali of Multan died on October 13 at the hospital. The last death was reported at the hospital on October 15, he added.

The spokesperson said that total corona deaths had been reported 171 at the hospital since the emergence of the virus. He said that 2,040 corona suspects had been admitted to the hospital since the occurrence of the disease. Dr Irfan Ahmed told that total corona patients admitted to the hospital till Monday were 56.

He said that seven corona positive patients were on ventilators and they were stated to be in very critical condition. Political crisis worsening: Senior politician Javed Hashmi has said that the political situation is taking very strange turn in the country and the political crisis is worsening, which is not a good omen.

Talking to journalists here on Monday, Hashmi said that the alliance of 11 parties (PDM) had presented a solution to rescue the country from the current crisis but nobody was ready to consider it seriously. He said that price-hike and unemployment were increasing in the country day by day causing problems for the poor masses.

Javed Hashmi said that the prices of petrol, diesel, electricity and gas had been out of control. The people were not ready to trust the policies of PM Imran Khan while the government was spending all energy to suppress opposition, he alleged.

Appointments in judiciary should be made on merit: The Supreme Court Bar Association former president Hamid Khan Monday demanded all the appointments in judiciary should be made on merit.

He said this while addressing the lawyers at Multan High Court Bar Association’s bar room. Hamid Khan said that 20 posts of judges had been lying vacant in the Lahore High Court, which could not be filled. He said that a large number of cases had been pending in the Supreme Court and High Courts for many years.

Hamid Khan said Justice Saqib Nisar had ordered decision of cases within three months but the decision could not be implemented. Speaking on the occasion, Supreme Court Bar Association presidential candidate Abdul Sattar Khan underlined the need for the promotion of Pakistan nationalism.