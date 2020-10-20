Dean assumes charge at UET

Prof Dr Amjadullah has been appointed as Dean Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering of University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar for three years.

A formal notification to this effect was issued after the approval by Governor Shah Farman who also chancellor of the public sector universities by the virtue of his office.

Dr Amjad assumed the charge of the new office on Monday. He has done masters in Computer Security from George Washington University, the USA in 2002 and joined UET on return from there. He did his PhD in Electrical Engineering (Power) from UET Peshawar in 2004 and became Professor in 2014.

Earlier, Dr Amjad has also served as Chairman Electrical Engineering Department, UET Peshawar, and Coordinator UET Kohat campus for more than three years. He has also remained as a member Board of Directors of Peshawar Electric Supply Company Peshawar from 2013 to 2017.