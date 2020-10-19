close
Mon Oct 19, 2020
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2020

Ex-FC subedar killed in North Waziristan

National

Our Correspondent
October 19, 2020

MIRANSHAH: A retired soldier of the Frontier Corps (FC) was targetted and killed in the Mirali town of North Waziristan tribal district here on Sunday, local sources said.

The sources said Malik Raees Khan, a retired subedar of the FC, was passing through the Mirali Bazaar in his car when unidentified assailants opened fire on him, killing him on the spot. The police reached the place of occurrence and launched an investigation.

