89 more test positive for COVID-19 in a day

Rawalpindi : The number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in this region of the country is on a continuous rise as in the last 24 hours, another 89 patients have been tested positive from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district taking the tally to 24,600 of which 494 have so far lost their lives making the mortality rate among patients slightly over two per cent.

To date, a total of 22,787 patients have achieved a cure from the disease while on Sunday, there were a total of 1,319 active cases of the illness in the twin cities. The number of the active cases has also registered a sharp increase along with the number of new cases as in the last one week, around 400 active cases have been added to the existing pool of patients in the region. It is important that in the last one week, a total of 825 new patients have been tested positive from the region.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that another 83 patients have been tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours from the federal capital taking the tally to 17,996 of which 16,672 have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease was 1,130 in ICT on Sunday that was 549 some two weeks back. The virus has so far claimed a total of 194 lives in the federal capital.

In the last 24 hours, six new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district taking the tally to 6,604 of which 6,115 have already recovered. At present, only seven patients from the district have been undergoing treatment at RIU while the number of confirmed patients in the home isolation is 182, said Executive District Officer (Health) Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Sunday.

It is worth mentioning here that at present, 471 suspects of the illness have been in quarantine at their homes in Rawalpindi district.