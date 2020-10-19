close
Mon Oct 19, 2020
ND
News Desk
October 19, 2020

Mother, daughter killed for 'honour'

Karachi

October 19, 2020

A woman and her daughter were murdered apparently in the name of honour in the Sher Shah area of the city on Sunday evening.

According to initial investigations, the tragic incident took place at a house located on Muhammadi Road in Sher Shah. Reacting to the information, police and rescuers reached the property and shifted the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The victims were identified as 35-year-old Hazrat Bibi, wife of Abdur Razzak, and 18-year-old Tehmiza. Police said the two were killed in the name of honour. They added that Bibi’s husband Razzak along with his son, Shahid, and his brother, Noor Rahim, were behind the killings.

