Covid-19 kills two more patients in Sindh

Two more people have died due to COVID-19 and another 135 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 2,581 in the province.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Sunday that 3,837 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 135 people, or four per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 1,532,065 tests, which have resulted in 141,848 positive cases, which means that 9.3 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with COVID-19 stands at two per cent. He said that 4,442 patients are currently under treatment: 4,194 in self-isolation at home, five at isolation centres and 243 at hospitals, while 163 patients are in critical condition, of whom 18 are on life support.

He added that both the latest deaths due to the novel coronavirus have occurred in the province’s Karachi Division: one has been reported in the city’s District East and the other in the West district of the metropolis.