Justice to reign supreme only due to rule of law: IHC CJ

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that law and constitution is kept in view while giving decisions and justice will reign supreme only due to rule of law.

He further remarked, “We have to enhance trust of the people in the courts. The decisions taken in the light of law and constitution will lead to enhance the confidence of people.”

He gave these remarks while presiding over IHC 3-member bench comprising Justice Lubna Salim Pervez and Justice Fayyaz Jandran during the course of hearing into police service promotion case here Saturday.

Former DIG Salim Ullah Khan filed petition in the court in this matter.

During the hearing, Islamabad High Court (IHC) inquired from Salim Ullah Khan’s counsel where it is mentioned in law reforms about setting any limit for service.

The court while expressing displeasure over repeated interruptions by counsel for the petitioner inquired if the court should be told where it is mentioned in law reforms about fixing any limit for service.

The court observed, “We have, first of all, to go to law reforms. And then we have to go to the limits.”

Counsel for Salim Ullah Khan said what AAG has told the court, is all incorrect. The IHC CJ remarked this court cannot go beyond law. “Tell us from law reforms. If you want, we three judges should not hear this case. We are giving you opportunity. Satisfy the court on law reforms on next hearing,” he said. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till October 24.