Only 8,000 attended PDM rally: Fayyaz Chohan

LAHORE : Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan in a statement on Gujranwala rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has said despite spending Rs1.3 billion, the leaders of 11 political parties could not gather more than 8,000 people. The minister said that what could have been more shameful for the Opposition than not being able to gather more than about 700 workers per party for the procession. Prime Minister Imran Khan had gathered more people in the United States than this procession, he maintained. He said half-empty Jinnah Stadium Gujranwala was an expression of disengagement of people from this malicious movement.

After defeat in this first meeting, the Opposition should appear before the courts and accountability bodies with full humility and order and return the money stolen from people.

He said no obstacle was put in the way of the Mix Achar Party meeting by the Buzdar government. He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, all the micro and macroeconomic indicators of the country are moving towards improvement. Pakistan will continue its journey towards becoming a stable economy at the same pace for the next three years.

Chohan said ‘Allied Parties for Corruption,’ whether they climb to the poles or go to the UN and the EU, will not get relief.