23 fruit, vegetable sellers arrested over price list issue

LAHORE : The district administration continued enforcement of official price list in the City markets on Saturday. Officials said teams remained active for price control. Model Town and Shalimar assistant commissioners conducted various operations.

The Model Town assistant commissioner visited Township main market and arrested 23 fruit and vegetable sellers for not displaying price list at prominent places. Officials said 27 fruit and vegetable stalls were removed for causing encroachments and temporary encroachments were also removed. The Model Town AC said 21 shops were sealed. There was parking in front of the shops which was causing encroachments.

The Shalimar AC visited a mega store at Garhi Shahu and fined it Rs 15,000 for not displaying the rate list of eggs. He inspected the DC counter at the store and checked quality of essential items at the DC counter. The essentials items were also inspected at another store, he said, adding it was also fined. He said that operations regarding price control would continue. Action was being taken on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz.

accused held: Lahore Police Operations Wing has issued its performance report on its action against violations of Kite Flying Act in the City in the current year.

Police arrested 10,165 accused and registered 9,897 FIRs against them in the current year. More than 104,000 kites, string and other related material were seized from kite makers, sellers and flyers during the crackdown.

City Division police arrested 2,435 accused, Cantt division arrested 2512, Civil Lines division 1,161, Sadr division 1,088, Iqbal Town 1,459 and Modal Town division police arrested 1,510 accused. DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said this while issuing directions to the police officers and officials to ensure implementation on Kite Flying Act in their respective areas. He directed all the police officers to take strict and indiscriminate action against the kite flyers, sellers and manufacturers.

Ashfaq Khan said that drone technology had also been used to capture kite flyers in narrow streets and thickly populated areas of the City. Parents should play their vital role in discouraging their children from the dangerous activity of kite flying.

The DIG said strict departmental action will also be taken against the officers for failure in implementation on Kite Flying Act and poor performance in arresting kite and strings manufacturers as well as sellers.