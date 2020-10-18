close
October 18, 2020
October 18, 2020

Govt to back tour operators wanting to bring double-decker buses for city tours

Karachi

The Sindh government will extend full cooperation to those private tour operators who want to introduce double-decker buses for tours of big cities of Sindh, including Karachi and Hyderabad. This was stated by Sindh Culture and Tourism Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah as he met a delegation of private tour operators in his office

on Friday. He said that soon a proper agreement would be signed with the private tour operators for promoting commercial tourism in the province.

The agreement would enable the tour operators to introduce proper tourism packages to prospective travellers for Karachi and other tourist attractions in the rest of the province, he said.

He added that places of worship and shrines of the Sufi saints in the province could be a special attraction for the prospective tourists who wanted to visit Sindh.

