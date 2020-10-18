Fighting Covid-19

The arrival of the second wave of Covid-19 is alarming. The situation took a serious turn after the first death due to the reinfection of the virus was reported. What is even more concerning is the fact that the people are completely ignoring SOPs. It seems that they have forgotten that the virus claimed the lives of more than 6,000 people across the country. We have to be extra careful and follow all instructions issued by the healthcare authorities. Wearing masks, using hand sanitizers and maintaining safe distances is the necessity of this crucial time. The government should make mask-wearing mandatory at public places, education institutions, offices, etc. Superior-quality masks should be brought to market at subsidised rates so that everyone can afford it.

A large number of people move in markets and malls, completely ignorant of the current precarious conditions. It is feared that as the winter season is drawing in, the second wave of the virus may gain momentum.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad